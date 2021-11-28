Skip to main content
England Right-Back Kyle Walker Admits Manchester City Aren't On The Same Level As Liverpool And Manchester United

Author:

Kyle Walker has admitted that Manchester City can not be compared to both Liverpool and Manchester United because they haven't won the Champions League.

Manchester City still are yet to be win European's most prestige trophy, despite bringing in Pep Guardiola to do so five years ago. The oil-rich club got to their first Champions League final last season, but were beaten by Thomas Tuchel's Cheslea.

Champions League UCL Trophy

Liverpool and Manchester United, on the other hand, have 9 European titles between them, with Liverpool  winning 6 of them. Both clubs have also collectively been in 13 finals of the biggest competition in world football.

Despite not having won the competition and only reaching their first final last season, Pep Guardiola's men in recent years have been favourites from the start to lift the trophy, surprisingly over European royalty.

Speaking with Radio 5 Live, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has stated that Manchester City can not be compared with Liverpool and Manchester United until they win the Champions League themselves. 

Read More

"For this club to be on the same pedestal as Manchester United and Liverpool, we need to win it.” 

Author Verdict

Let's get one thing straight Kyle. Manchester City can never be compared to Liverpool or Manchester United, even if they were to win it. Manchester City are only relevant as billionaires decided to take over the club. In terms of club status, Man City aren't even in the top 10 of how big they are. They are a small club with handfuls of cash, that's it.

It's the equivalent of winning a prize to sit in a director's box at a match. You dress up in your smartest clothes to feel the part but deep down you know you you're only there because you won a prize and next week you'll be back pitch side getting soaked.

