Kyle Walker Responds To Trent Alexander-Arnold's Honest Take On Manchester City

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold's truthful comments on Manchester City's European failures, there has been an onslaught of triggered City fans on social media. One response stands out the most though and that is England teammate's petty comeback.

When asked about the lack of trophies Liverpool have won in recent years, despite the level of football they have played, Trent Alexander-Arnold responded by reminding the reporters about Manchester City's failure to win the Champions League.

"Man City haven't won the UCL yet and you look at their team. We've won both."

IMAGO / Action Plus

The comments from the Liverpool right-back has been met outrage from the supporters of the Reds' title competitors. From calling up talk shows to sharing their reactions on social media, it is clear Alexander-Arnold has triggered the small fanbase.

Not only have fans responded, England's fellow right-back Kyle Walker has also given his reaction and what a reaction it is. The Manchester City defender shares a video of him encouraging his club teammates before last night's Champions League match.

In the clip, Walker wears an England cap (clear dig at Trent), a MOTM award, and his Champions League runners-up medal. Although it was just words of encouragement for his team, the comments from Trent Alexander-Arnold made a mark.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook