Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced his last Prime Minister’s Questions today, to which Labour leader Keir Starmer took full advantage. In fact, he compared Johnson and his rival party to a certain rival of Liverpool.

How would you compare the British government in footballing terms? When a party goes on a voting campaign, it can be likened to a club telling the fans the new direction, but when in the right position, end up continuing the same mistakes as before.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The current situation with the Conservative party and the leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be described as a mess, which can also be described for many clubs in football.

However, it is one club Labour leader has hinted at when comparing his opposition in today’s PMQs. That club is Liverpool’s local rivals, Everton. Starmer said the Conservatives constantly ‘switch’ the person in charge, but are still going backwards towards relegation.

"Every other year they switch out a failed Prime Minister. It's like a once secure Premier League side burning through managers as they slide inevitably towards relegation."

IMAGO / PA Images

Keir Starmer did not say Everton specifically, but if you are a football fan that can read between the lines, it is not hard to work out who he is comparing the government to.

Like Boris Johnson, is it inevitable for Frank Lampard at Everton?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |