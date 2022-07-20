Skip to main content

Labour Leader Keir Starmer Indirectly ‘Compares’ Conservative Party To Liverpool Rivals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced his last Prime Minister’s Questions today, to which Labour leader Keir Starmer took full advantage. In fact, he compared Johnson and his rival party to a certain rival of Liverpool. 

How would you compare the British government in footballing terms? When a party goes on a voting campaign, it can be likened to a club telling the fans the new direction, but when in the right position, end up continuing the same mistakes as before.

Keir Starmer

The current situation with the Conservative party and the leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be described as a mess, which can also be described for many clubs in football. 

However, it is one club Labour leader has hinted at when comparing his opposition in today’s PMQs. That club is Liverpool’s local rivals, Everton. Starmer said the Conservatives constantly ‘switch’ the person in charge, but are still going backwards towards relegation. 

"Every other year they switch out a failed Prime Minister. It's like a once secure Premier League side burning through managers as they slide inevitably towards relegation."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Frank Lampard

Keir Starmer did not say Everton specifically, but if you are a football fan that can read between the lines, it is not hard to work out who he is comparing the government to. 

Like Boris Johnson, is it inevitable for Frank Lampard at Everton?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolEverton

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘His Goalscoring Record Is There for Everyone to See. Give Him Time’ - Pundit on Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

By Matty Orme15 minutes ago
Kai Havertz
Opinions

Opinion: Five Versatile Players Liverpool Should Target This Summer Transfer Window

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Paddy The Baddy Pimblett
Quotes

Liverpool Fan And UFC Star Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett Makes Bold Claim About Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Opinions

Three Big Decisions For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Make Ahead Of Premier League Campaign (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Tottenham v Liverpool
Quotes

Reporter Predicts Surprise Team To Finish Above Liverpool This Season

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago
Mario Vuskovic
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Send Scouts To Germany To Watch Player Considered A 'Jewel'

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

Pundit Tips Liverpool Forward To Fill Void Left By Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Glen Johnson
Quotes

'Liverpool Didn't Do Much Wrong Last Season' - Former Red Gives His Thoughts On Why Manchester City Finished Ahead

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago