Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Liverpool And Spain Goalkeeper Adrian Believes His Fellow Team Mate Alisson Becker Is The 'Most Complete Goalkeeper'

    Author:

    Liverpool back-up goalkeeper Adrian says his fellow keeper Alisson Becker has everything you need as a goalkeeper. 

    In his exclusive interview with Goal, the Spaniard talks about his team mate Brazilian's Alisson Becker is the most complete goalkeeper he's ever trained with.

    Alisson

    “As a goalkeeper, you need to be complete in all departments, and Ali is. Ali is a very complete goalkeeper. I think one of the most complete goalkeepers I’ve trained with." 

    “He’s good with the feet, he’s calm, his distribution is great, kicking is top, and then on goal his reaction, his composure, his body language is great."

    Adrian believes Alisson has everything you need to be a top goalkeeper and is learning from him everyday in training.

    Read More

    "He’s powerful, he has strength. So I think to be a top, top goalkeeper.”

    “You have to be the most complete as possible in every department. Ali is doing that, he’s doing it constantly in the last few seasons even before he came to Liverpool as well."

    "It’s great to have training with him and trying to learn from him is the best thing.”

    Author Verdict

    We are lucky to have Alisson Becker. It's been a very long time since we had a keeper this good. Last one was Jose Reina, even then he wasn't the level of the Brazilian.

    His signing was a game changer along with Virgil Van Dijk. Those two signings turned us from top 4 contenders to trophy winners. 

    When Alisson misses a game it is very noticeable and it affects the team. Also the nerves of Liverpool fans

    Alisson
    Interviews

    Liverpool And Spain Goalkeeper Adrian Believes His Fellow Team Mate Alisson Becker Is The 'Most Complete Goalkeeper'

    30 minutes ago
    Mohamed Salah
    Interviews

    Liverpool Goalkeeper Adrian Believes Egypt's Mohamed Salah Is One Of World's Best All Thanks To Hard Work

    1 hour ago
    Anfield Flag
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool Monitoring Versatile Midfielder Oluwasegun Lawal At Chippenham Town

    1 hour ago
    Mohamed Salah
    Interviews

    'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah Dreams To Be One Of The Greatest Goalscorers In Liverpool's History As Pressure Piles On FSG Regarding His New Contract

    2 hours ago
    Ivan Toney
    Media

    Youtube Watch: Jude Bellingham Deal 'Done', Ivan Toney Open to Liverpool Move

    2 hours ago
    Fabinho Goal Leeds United
    News

    Injury Update: Positive Signs For Brazilian Fabinho And Liverpool For Atletico Madrid Clash

    2 hours ago
    Ricardo Pepi
    Transfers

    Report: Manchester City To Fight Liverpool And Manchester United For Dallas Wonderkid Ricardo Pepi

    3 hours ago
    Luis Suarez
    Interviews

    Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez Talks Liverpool Legends Fernando Torres And Steven Gerrard

    3 hours ago