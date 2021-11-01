Liverpool And Spain Goalkeeper Adrian Believes His Fellow Team Mate Alisson Becker Is The 'Most Complete Goalkeeper'

Liverpool back-up goalkeeper Adrian says his fellow keeper Alisson Becker has everything you need as a goalkeeper.

In his exclusive interview with Goal, the Spaniard talks about his team mate Brazilian's Alisson Becker is the most complete goalkeeper he's ever trained with.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“As a goalkeeper, you need to be complete in all departments, and Ali is. Ali is a very complete goalkeeper. I think one of the most complete goalkeepers I’ve trained with."

“He’s good with the feet, he’s calm, his distribution is great, kicking is top, and then on goal his reaction, his composure, his body language is great."

Adrian believes Alisson has everything you need to be a top goalkeeper and is learning from him everyday in training.

"He’s powerful, he has strength. So I think to be a top, top goalkeeper.”

“You have to be the most complete as possible in every department. Ali is doing that, he’s doing it constantly in the last few seasons even before he came to Liverpool as well."

"It’s great to have training with him and trying to learn from him is the best thing.”

Author Verdict

We are lucky to have Alisson Becker. It's been a very long time since we had a keeper this good. Last one was Jose Reina, even then he wasn't the level of the Brazilian.

His signing was a game changer along with Virgil Van Dijk. Those two signings turned us from top 4 contenders to trophy winners.

When Alisson misses a game it is very noticeable and it affects the team. Also the nerves of Liverpool fans