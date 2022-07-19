'Last Season Went Pretty Well' - Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita On Goals For New Campaign

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is looking forward to the new season and is hoping to improve on his contributions from the previous campaign.

The 27-year-old had arguably his best season since joining Liverpool in 2018, making 40 appearances and scoring four goals as the team won both domestic cups.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com ahead of the friendly against his old club RB Leipzig on Thursday, Keita admitted he has set himself targets for the season ahead.

"Yeah, absolutely, every season I set myself targets to try to compare and compete with what I have done in the previous season. I always try to improve and achieve even more. Right from when I first started playing football, I have always been like that."

"Last season went pretty well, I played in a lot of games, which we won. This season I would like to do the same again and play in every game I can. More than anything else, it’s just to help the team out and maybe get on the scoresheet more frequently."

There is no doubt that having a largely injury-free season helped Guinea international Keita produce a more consistent season for Liverpool.

He is out of contract in 12 months' time so it really is a critical period for Keita's career at Anfield and Reds fans will be hoping the progress of the last 12 months continues for the forthcoming campaign.

