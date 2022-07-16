'Last Year Was A Big Dream' - Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate Sits Down To Discuss First Year At The Club

Liverpool centre-half Ibrahima Konate has sat down in an exclusive interview with the club to talk about his first year in Merseyside.

The Frenchman left RB Leipzig last summer after his release clause of £36 million was triggered.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

“I was very happy to be back,” he says of returning for pre-season. “The holiday was good, and long. I rested very well and a lot. I am very happy to be back to see the players and the new players.

“Last season was a great season but the end was not very good for us. This season, we come back with a lot of things and I hope we will do a great thing this season.

“Last season was a big dream. But I worked a lot for that. I think I deserve all of that. But what happened last season is behind me, now I am focused for the next season and for the future.”

The Reds lost the Champions League final 1-0 to Real Madrid in Paris at the end of last season.

Although Konate put in an excellent dominant display, it wasn't the dream return to his hometown he was hoping for.

Virgil van Dijk was the No.1 choice centre-half throughout the last campaign but it was Joel Matip and the 23-year-old who challenged it out to partner him.

