‘League and Champions League Double’ - Paddy the Baddy Predicts Liverpool’s Season

Ahead of his fight at UFC London Liverpool supporter Paddy the Baddy has predicted that Liverpool will win the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

Paddy will be fighting for the second time at UFC London after a sublime performance in March of this year which saw him finish his opponent Kazula Vargas by rear naked choke in the first round.

Paddy a massive Liverpool supporter who follows the club home and away has predicted how the 2022/23 campaign will pan out for Jurgen Klopp's side in an interview shown by BT Sport Football on their Twitter feed.

When asked where he feels Liverpool will finish in the Premier League and Champions League this season Paddy replied "First we're going to come top of the league, First we're going to win the Champions League"

Paddy then went on to say "after losing the Champions League final and the league by a point, couple of seasons ago when we lost the Champions League final we won it the next year.

"Same with the league when we lost the league by a point we won it the next year, we romped it, so I think were going to do a league and Champions League double next season."

