Leeds United And Brazil Playmaker Raphinha Dreams Of Champions League Football As Liverpool Keep High Interest

Liverpool target Raphinha states that he dreams of playing in the Champions League. Speaking in an interview, the Leeds United midfielder admits his ambitions.

The Brazilian magician is reported to be high up on Jurgen Klopp's transfer priorities. According to reports, Last Summer Liverpool were in contact with Leeds United about signing Raphinha.

Raphinha has been sensational since joining Leeds and has impressed many pundits and fans. However, this season, Leeds seems to be struggling for any kind of form.

Raphina hasn't dropped levels as such but with the whole team not playing as well as last season, he isn't been as spoken about as much.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking with Spanish news outlet AS, Raphinha spoke of his ambitions to be playing in European's biggest competition.

"From my first days at the club, I already saw how special Bielsa was. He’s a guy who works a lot, who knows a lot about football.

"He’s the typical professional who dedicates 100% of his time to the institution that he represents and we are very lucky that he’s our coach.

“He knows how to get the most out of each one of us. This makes us raise our level.

"Of course. I’m very happy at Leeds and hopefully we can play in the Champions League.”

Author Verdict

This signing makes sense for Liverpool. Although Raphinha plays put wide, I don't see him as a Mohamed Salah type. I see him more as a Philippe Coutinho style player.

His creativity is exactly what Liverpool miss in matches they struggle in. Can't keep relying on the full backs to provide the chances for the front three.

I believe, like Coutinho, Raphinha is capable of adapting and play from a central position. Jurgen Klopp did wonders with Coutinho from that area of the pitch and I think he would do the same with Raphinha.

