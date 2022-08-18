'Let's Not Get Carried Away With Ourselves' - TalkSport Pundit Claims Premier League Title Race Is Still Open

TalkSport pundit Simon Jordan has urged people to not get carried away with themselves after a four point gap has already emerged between Champions Manchester City and challengers Liverpool.

The Reds currently find themselves in 12th with just two points from their first two opening games of the season. Contrastingly Manchester City have won their first two fixtures, already netting six goals.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"I mean dollars for doughnuts at the beginning of the season you would have said Fulham away and Crystal Palace at home would be a nailed on six points for Liverpool," said Jordan via TalkSport.

"So by their standards they haven't hit the scraps yet. Lets not get carried away with ourselves, Liverpool will be a machine, they will get going. They've lost a player in [Sadio] Mane and haven't replaced him.

"I guess you could say Darwin Nunez is a replacement for Mane however, he's not at the level yet and it will take time.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Nunez will get going and what he did especially when he came on against Fulham was exceptional at times," added Jordan.

"He [Nunez] is a proper player and he will be a proper player; also [Jurgen] Klopp doesn't sign bad players as a rule. So Liverpool's machine will start to get going at some point it's only a matter of time."

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on Monday night where they will face bottom of the table Manchester United which is always a must win for both teams.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |