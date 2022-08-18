Skip to main content

'Let's Not Get Carried Away With Ourselves' - TalkSport Pundit Claims Premier League Title Race Is Still Open

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TalkSport pundit Simon Jordan has urged people to not get carried away with themselves after a four point gap has already emerged between Champions Manchester City and challengers Liverpool. 

The Reds currently find themselves in 12th with just two points from their first two opening games of the season. Contrastingly Manchester City have won their first two fixtures, already netting six goals. 

Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

"I mean dollars for doughnuts at the beginning of the season you would have said Fulham away and Crystal Palace at home would be a nailed on six points for Liverpool," said Jordan via TalkSport.

"So by their standards they haven't hit the scraps yet. Lets not get carried away with ourselves, Liverpool will be a machine, they will get going. They've lost a player in [Sadio] Mane and haven't replaced him. 

"I guess you could say Darwin Nunez is a replacement for Mane however, he's not at the level yet and it will take time. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool Darwin Nunez Red Card

"Nunez will get going and what he did especially when he came on against Fulham was exceptional at times," added Jordan. 

"He [Nunez] is a proper player and he will be a proper player; also [Jurgen] Klopp doesn't sign bad players as a rule. So Liverpool's machine will start to get going at some point it's only a matter of time." 

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on Monday night where they will face bottom of the table Manchester United which is always a must win for both teams. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Sporting CP Matheus Nunes
News

Liverpool Still Keen On Signing Midfielder Matheus Nunes But Would Wait Until Next Season And Potentially Pay Double

By Justin Foster45 minutes ago
John Barnes Liverpool
Quotes

'The Form Isn’t Concerning' - John Barnes on Liverpool’s Start to Season

By Matty Orme49 minutes ago
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Romano - 'Liverpool Have Sent Scouts' To Watch Arsenal & Chelsea Transfer Target 'Many, Many Times'

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Liverpool v Manchester City FA Community Shield Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp during the FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium.
Quotes

'Man City Have A Far Stronger Squad' - Pundit Claims Rivals Have More Depth Than Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Naby Keita
Opinions

Opinion: Why Liverpool Need To Sell Naby Keita & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain This Summer

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

'He Was Definitely On Liverpool's Radar' - Journalist On Probable Matheus Nunes Move To Wolves

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Brighton, Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Among Six Clubs Wanting Brighton Star Including Manchester United And Barcelona

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Conor Bradley
News

Watch: Conor Bradley's Two Goals So Far During Bolton Loan Spell From Liverpool

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago