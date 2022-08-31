'Like A Kevin De Bruyne' - High Praise From Pundit For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino was back to his best on Saturday as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield in the Premier League.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Brazilian scored two goals and assisted three others as the Reds ran riot to finally kick start their 2022/23 campaign.

Former England under-21 international Noel Whelan told Football Insider that he believes that the 30-year-old doesn't get the credit he deserves.

“He’s one of these players that is an unsung hero because of what (Sadio) Mane and (Mohamed) Salah have done.

“The goals he has scored have been vital – and he opens up a lot of opportunities for others with his skill and intelligence.

“It’s clear to see that he still has a part to play with his ability to score and assist."

IMAGO / Colorsport

Whelan went on to pay Firmino a huge compliment comparing him to one of the Premier League's best.

“Players benefit massively from having him next to them on the field because of his intelligence and movement – very much like a Kevin De Bruyne.”

LFCTR Verdict

Firmino showed signs in the last half hour of the defeat at Old Trafford that he was starting to get some sharpness back.

Against the Cherries there were further positive signs he is getting back to something near his best and Reds fans will hoping that continues when they take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle on Wednesday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |