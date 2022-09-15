'Like Stevie G' - Liverpool Transfer Target Compared To Club legend

Jude Bellingham was on target in Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday and impressed one ex-Bundesliga player.

Dortmund led 1-0 but late goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland saw them give up the three points.

Speaking on BT Sport (via Liverpool Echo), Owen Hargreaves praised 19-year-old Bellingham and gave him high praise by comparing him to former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

"Jude can do everything: be physical like Stevie G (Steven Gerrard), he can be aggressive, can play passes over the top, run beyond you, dribble - that's the type of player you’ve got to worry about because they can do everything.

"The way he speaks for a 19-year-old, it’s not normal. His composure, calmness and elegance to his game, he’s a defensive midfield player scoring against (Manchester) City and playing balls with outside of the foot. He’s a swiss army knife, he is. Today they wanted him to play higher so he could get them higher up the pitch, he did."

Bellingham has no shortage of admirers from some of Europe's biggest clubs and Liverpool appear to be right at the front of the queue according to recent reports.

Reds fans will be hoping that their patience in waiting for midfield reinforcements will be rewarded with the signing of Bellingham although it is by no means guaranteed.

