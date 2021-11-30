Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Lionel Messi Drops Mohamed Salah Hint At Ballon D'or Ceremony

Author:

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon D'or trophy last night, with many believing Mo Salah or Robert Lewandowski were more deserving than the Argentine.

Messi won the Copa Del Rey with Barcelona before departing Catalonia for Paris in a shock move due to Barcelona's financial crisis.

But despite his slow start in the French capital, he triumphed over Lewandowski and Jorginho to win the esteemed title.

However, despite Liverpool's Mohamed Salah finishing in a lowly seventh, Messi believes he will have more time to pick up the golden ball.

“Salah will have opportunities in the years to come. Both players [Salah and Lewandowski] are at their best at the moment and will have more chances to win it.”

Salah placed below Messi, Lewandowski, Jorginho, Karim Benzema, N'golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo in the placings after scoring 44 goals in the calendar year.

The Mirror's Tom Blow wrote:

"It's not just the amount of goals the forward's been involved in that's impressed, it's also the way he's championed Jurgen Klopp's electric style of football.

"Salah's pace and directness installs fear in every Premier League defence, while his finishing is up there with the very best European football has to offer.

"He's a man at the top of his game. If he isn't going to win the Ballon d'Or now, when is he?"

Should Salah have won it?

