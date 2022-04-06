Liverpool And Boston Red Sox Owner John W Henry Breaks Silence On His Future Plans With FSG And The Club

John Henry and FSG purchased Liverpool after fellow Americans George Gillett and Tom Hicks left the club in the worst situation in recent history and almost in administration. However, despite the success, it all hasn't gone as swimmingly as it seems.

There is a divide amongst the Liverpool fanbase when it comes to how well FSG are running the club, with valid points to back up each side within the debate.

The appointment of one Jurgen Norbet Klopp is by far the best decision John Henry has made, which has allowed the team to return to the stature of once they were back in the 80s.

Liverpool Football Club is now one of the most feared and envied in the world, however, FSG have got on the wrong side of a good percentage of the fanbase.

From trying to brand the city to being an advocate for the European Super League. The lack of backing the manager has been given in transfer windows has been the most scrutinized issue that the supporters have made publicly known.

Some of the decisions John Henry and FSG have made since being Liverpool owners make the supporters question their real intentions for the club they love and if they are just using it as a way to line up their pockets.

Unfortunately, nothing ever gets answered, as we rarely ever see John Henry or hear from him, until now. In a recent interview with The Athletic, the Liverpool and Boston Red Sox owner revealed his future plans with FSG, stating that sustaining success will be his drive to grow as a business.

"In order to sustain success in these highly competitive days, you have to grow information, strategies, revenues and access to talent.

"Our enterprises make sense for each other in ways that I never would have originally thought. What they call 'sports platforms' like ours encompass media, real estate and finance with global reach and opportunities but still remain primarily locally based enterprises that have important community responsibilities.

"Growing the FSG family has strengthened each of our clubs competitively over the last two decades with an increasing amount of learning and cross-pollination that goes on within our various enterprises."

Author Verdict

Admittedly, I am not John Henry's biggest fan, however I will always stay consistent and say he has an opportunity to change my mind. The Luis Diaz signing in January was a good start, as that is all we have been asking for.

Although, the signing was not supposed to be until the summer, which again, shows their traits of incompetence. I am glad to hear from the owner and his focus on being successful, let's just hope he continues to prove so with actions rather than words.

