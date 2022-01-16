‘Man City Are One of the Best Teams in Premier League History’ - Liverpool’s Andy Robertson on the Title Race

Liverpool's Andy Robertson has given his opinion on this season's title race and their main opponents, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has created an unstoppable super team and they seem to be strolling to another Premier League title.

This is now the fourth season that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are going head to head against Pep's side.

IMAGO / Colorsport

It's a bit closer than last season but Liverpool have dropped some unnecessary points and Andy Robertson has given his opinion on what has happened to the Reds this campaign.

“Man City are one of the best teams in Premier League history and they’ve shown that over the last six or seven weeks, they’ve been winning 1-0s, 2-1s and just been doing enough to win games. That’s what wins you championships,” said Robertson.

“Maybe we’ve struggled a little bit at that recently, giving away leads and things like that.

"But all we can do is focus on ourselves, focus on each game we play and try to, if they do slip up, we have to be ready to close the gap.

“It was important we just got three points today, back to winning ways and now we really need to try to kick on and just keep on picking up three points.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook