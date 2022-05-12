Skip to main content
'Liverpool Are Getting The Decisions' - Pundit Slams Officiating In Matches Involving Jurgen Klopp's Team

Former Everton and Arsenal player Kevin Campbell has slammed the officiating in matches involving Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in a recent interview.

On Saturday, Fabinho was involved a number of incidents including one that left that Heung-Min Son on the floor but was only awarded a yellow card.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell made the claim that Liverpool repeatedly benefits from the decision-making of the officials.

“We cannot keep saying the same thing.

“The same problem is arising week in, week out. Liverpool are getting the decisions.

“The referees are not doing anything about it. They are involved in this. Surely they should do something to sort it out? They are not though."

Jurgen Klopp
Campbell went on to explain that he believes the situation has gone too far and the referees should be questioned on some of the controversial moments involving the Reds.

“I might find myself in front of the committee if I keep going on! I joke but when you are one of the top teams you tend to get the rub of the green. However, some of the decisions that are going Liverpool’s way at the moment are beyond the rub of the green. It is way beyond that.

“Constant fouling or infringements by the same player is not getting punished by the referee. They are not going by the letter of the law. The referees have to be questioned. They need to do what they are handsomely paid for.”

