'Liverpool Are Not In Crisis' | Manchester City Midfielder Assures Anfield Faithful

Manchester City signed Rodri from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 and has been a staple in their team, picking up two Premier League title wins, two EFL Cup title wins, one FA Community Shield win (against Liverpool), and reached the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2020-21, but ultimately lost 1-0 to Chelsea.

All he's ever known during his time at Manchester City is the intense rivalry between his team and Liverpool, going toe-to-toe nearly every season. The Spanish midfielder spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport that he was "only partially surprised" by Liverpool's slow start to the season.

"The Premier League level is so high that as soon as you slow down, you lose points. Liverpool are not in crisis, they are just less effective, and the Premier League does not allow you to relax.”

Liverpool are currently eight points off 2nd-placed Manchester City and nine points behind top-of-the-table Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp's side sit 8th in the Premier League table, with just two wins from their first six games.

Rodri also spoke about Tottenham Hotspur's chances to prevent Pep Guardiola's side from winning an elusive 'three-in-a-row' Premier League titles, which has only been achieved twice during the Premier League era; both times were Manchester United:

"They have put together a great squad and they have a manager who has very clear ideas and who knows how to convey them perfectly.

"They know what they have to do and they do it with great precision. I see Tottenham Hotspur as candidates for the title. Conte’s career speaks for itself.”

