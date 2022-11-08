Liverpool Assistant Manger Pep Lijnders Comments on FSG & Possible Takeover

The back pages of the newspapers this morning were dominated by yesterday's breaking news, 'Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group'.

Updates and rumours have started to circulate regarding a potential full sale of the club, who is interested in buying Liverpool and much more over the last 24 hours, however, so many questions remain.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite all that's going on the other side of the water with John W Henry, back in Merseyside, the reds have a Carabao Cup tie with Derby at Anfield to prepare for.

Pep Lijnders was present at today's pre-match press conference, unsurprisingly, he was questioned on both Fenway Sports Group and a potential takeover.

As captured by Liverpool ECHO, when questioned on FSG, Lijnders said: "Everybody who knows us as a club knows we have a strong relationship with the owners. I always know the owners act in best interests of the club and always have done. The statement was very clear."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The FSG talk didn't stop there either, he continued: "They also tied down our top players. And we have a stable Academy. They have invested in it, and they have invested in this training ground, one of the best in world football. It wasn't easy to leave Melwood. Then there's the Main Stand and the new stand."

Clearly grateful for the work the American owners have put in at Anfield, Klopp's right-hand man was keen to address all the good that FSG has brought to the club.

IMAGO / News Images

"If they weren't good owners we wouldn't be sat here. We have won a lot of cups and a lot of international prizes." Said Lijnders. However, the Dutchman couldn't clarify whether he believes that the current owners will be here down the line. "Do I feel they are here for the long-term? I think the statement was really clear, to be honest."

There is no question that Pep Lijnders is fond of Liverpool's current owners, but how would he feel about the prospect of a potential ownership takeover?

When asked about a possible takeover, he added: "You are just speculating. Statement was clear. It's nothing new for a club to try to find new investors. For me, they are good owners. They tied down one of best managers in world for 7+ years. That says a lot."

IMAGO / Colorsport

Of course, it's not either Pep Lijnders or Jurgen Klopp's style to comment on speculation, the pair have always prepared to stick to what's happening on the pitch, and the same can be said when they are asked about transfers.

Liverpool take on Derby County tomorrow evening in Carabao Cup action at Anfield, with kick-off scheduled for 8 pm UK time.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |