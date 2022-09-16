Skip to main content
Liverpool 'Can Still Challenge For The Premier League' - Jamie Carragher

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool 'Can Still Challenge For The Premier League' - Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool defender believes Liverpool can still beat Manchester City to win the title.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After Liverpool returned to form in midweek with a much needed 2-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher urged caution as to whether the Reds are back to their best.

Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Darwin Nunez Fabinho

Goals from Mohamed Salah and an 89th minute winner from Joel Matip saw off the Eredivisie champions and leaves Liverpool in a healthy position in Group A.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, whilst Carragher said he still believes that Liverpool can win the Premier League, he wants to see more evidence before he will acknowledge they are back on track.

"They can still challenge for the Premier League, no doubt. But in terms of turning a corner it needs more than one game. There have been five or six games where Liverpool have been nowhere near their best.

"Against Ajax there was a typical Jurgen Klopp Liverpool performance, but I think they will need more than one game. You need to see the next four or five games to see if Liverpool are back on track. But it was nice to see Liverpool back to their best."

IMAGO / Colorsport

LFCTR Verdict

The performance against Ajax was much closer to what you would expect from this Liverpool squad but Carragher is right that the same level of determination and focus is required for the matches coming up, starting with Brighton after the international break.

