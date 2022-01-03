Liverpool Captain Praises Caoimhin Kelleher's Performance Against Chelsea
Despite conceding two goals, Caoimhin Kelleher was Liverpool's most impressive player v Chelsea and Jordan Henderson has praised the Ireland international
Liverpool didn't deserve to win yesterday. There were a lot of below average performances all over the pitch.
One player who deserves no crisitism is Caoimhin Kelleher who stepped in for Alisson Becker after he tested positive for COVID-19.
The young Ireland international stopped a certain goal after a mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The 23-year-old then made an amazing point-black save to stop Chelsea going 3-2 up.
After the game, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson praised Kelleher's performance against title rivals Chelsea.
“I thought he was outstanding. Not only his saves, but showing personality on the ball, playing out, being calm, his distribution was good," said Henderson.
“But he has been every time he has come in, so it doesn’t really surprise us, but I thought he was a big plus for us today – he was outstanding.”
