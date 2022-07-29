Skip to main content

Liverpool Coach Has His Say On The Team's Pre-Season Ahead Of Community Shield Match Against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

Development coach Vitor Matos speaks of Liverpool's pre-season and its impact on the players.

Liverpool's pre-season is coming to an end and the real test is about to begin. A match against Manchester City in the Community Shield is followed up by the opening match of the Premier League a week after.

Results for The Reds haven't gone quite their way, however, the fitness of the players and adaption of new signings is the most important target in pre-season. 

Jurgen Klopp's men played every match possible last season, as they reached all the finals, winning both cups in a season they were as close as they can come to an unprecedented quadruple. 

Jordan Henderson Premier League

However, the players and the manager will be hoping for success in one of the two major trophies this season, so will need to bounce back off the Champions League final loss and near miss of the Premier League from earlier this year.

They have done it before after missing out on both trophies, however, not doing it together in the same season, will be a new challenge for the team.

Liverpool's elite development coach Vitor Matos told the club's website that Jurgen Klopp and the coaches can build upon the pre-season and there is space for improvement. 

"Like in all pre-seasons, there is always space to improve, that's the most important thing. I think everyone recognises that. Also, it's important that everything comes together, related to the way we want to play, related with your style."

Real Madrid, Champions League

"We build again on that, that the players adapt to that, so physically, mentally, psychologically and as well how they look to the game. So it's quite important that we do all these steps and it's been really good."

Can Liverpool go again and lift more silverware at the end of the season?

