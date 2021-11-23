Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate Wants To Be Better Than 'Best In The World' Virgil Van Dijk

Defender Ibrahima Konate has been speaking about how he is aspiring to reach similar levels or maybe go 'even better' than Liverpool's centre-half Virgil van Dijk.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool once again waited for the right man when they bought the 22 year old from Bundesliga club Red Bull Leipzig in the summer for a fee reported to be £36million.

The defender has impressed on his limited appearances so far but with games coming thick and fast over the next few weeks will no doubt be getting more opportunities to stake a claim for a regular starting spot.

Konate On Van Dijk

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Konate was speaking in the official matchday program about playing alongside and learning from the Dutchman.

"Both in training and in games at the beginning it was pretty cool to be able to say that you were playing alongside one of, or the best defender in the world!

"He certainly does give me plenty of advice in training when I'm alongside him and even in a game, he gives me advice on all these kinds of things that I might not have seen in the same way in the past."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Konate On Hoping To Be Even Better Than Van Dijk

The France under 21 international is certainly setting his targets high as he says he wants to at least reach similar levels to the Dutchman Van Dijk.

"Or why not go even better in the years to come?

"I know that I am giving myself a massive target there, but that is the only way to out-perform yourself.

"You can't help but learn from him. You say to yourself: 'OK, if he has got to this level, then when can't I, playing alongside him right now, aspire to a similar level?"

