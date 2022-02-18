Skip to main content
Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez On Battling Back From Injury And The Future

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been talking about bouncing back from his injury woes and what he hopes to achieve at the club both personally and with the team.

Joe Gomez Patson Daka

The England international was speaking on the Premier League YouTube channel when he explained how he has learned to cope with setbacks.

"I have evolved as a person and in terms of learning how to manage myself and dealing with pressure, expectations and the psychological battles of coming back from injuries. There have been a lot of ups and downs, but I wouldn't change it."

Gomez has seen his opportunities limited this season after returning from a serious knee injury with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate all in top form.

He is still hopeful however that he can take his chance when presented to help the team win more trophies.

"At times, I have felt like opportunities have been cut short when I have got injured. It's about playing freely and trying to help the team as much as possible.

"On a personal level, for me, it's about appearances and playing more over a long period.

"It's always about striving for more. As a team, we want to keep creating history and win more trophies."

