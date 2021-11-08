Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Makes Claim About Real Madrid's Eden Hazard And Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne
Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been speaking about the toughest opponents he has faced before deciding between Real Madrid's Eden Hazard and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.
Belgian international De Bruyne has been one of the stand out players in the Premier League over the past few seasons under the management of Pep Guardiola.
Hazard, another star for Belgium, was equally as brilliant during his spell at Chelsea before he departed for Real Madrid in 2019.
Hazard Or De Bruyne?
Alexander-Arnold was speaking to Amazon Prime Video Sport when he was asked who was the toughest he had faced.
"Hazard. Eden Hazard yeah, the best by probably a little bit of a distance."
"Maybe (Kevin) De Bruyne but directly against an opponent would have to be Hazard. Speed, agility, his awareness, his intelligence on and off the ball is... yeah unreal."
30 year old Hazard has not excelled at Real Madrid as he was expected to do with his career at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium littered by injuries and poor form.
A few days ago Hazard was even linked with a move back to the Premier League with Liverpool.
