'Liverpool Didn't Do Much Wrong Last Season' - Former Red Gives His Thoughts On Why Manchester City Finished Ahead

Glen Johnson has discussed the Premier League title situation that Liverpool face in a recent interview with Genting Casino.

The now-retired defender was asked what The Reds need to do to close the gap on Manchester City. He responded saying, 'Liverpool didn’t do much wrong last season. It's just unfortunate they are up against City at the moment.' 

Johnson, 37, was the right-back during the Liverpool's title challenge in 2013/14, where the club eventually fell just short to the blue side in Manchester.

Glen Johnson

Johnson also added, 'I can’t say where they have to improve but they just have to lose one less game. The points that Liverpool are getting are good enough to win any league at the moment, so I think it could come down to their head to head games.'

It is an unfortunate situation that Jurgen Klopp and his squad find themselves in, having to compete against Pep Guardiola's machine at the Etihad.

In the head to head games last campaign, both games ended in 2-2 draws. A win in the away game for Liverpool would have technically have seen them become Premier League champions.

Gabriel Jesus Manchester City

Both teams have brought in new well-known strikers this summer as well. Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez have been labelled as the next best things to come and the most promising talents in Europe. 

The first proper chance to see both in action could be the Community Shield, where the Premier League and FA Cup winners meet at the end of the month.

