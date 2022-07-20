Skip to main content

Liverpool Fan And UFC Star Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett Makes Bold Claim About Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland

UFC star and Liverpool fan, Paddy 'the Baddy' Pimblett, has been discussing the battle of the new Premier League strikers, Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland, in a recent interview.

Paddy The Baddy Pimblett

Manchester City agreed a deal to sign Norwegian Haaland from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer and Liverpool followed that up by paying what could become a club record fee to Benfica for the services of Nunez.

In an interview with Nik Hobbs on Sky Sports, Pimblett was adamant that the Uruguayan can fill the void created by the departure of Sadio Mane and believes he will outscore the prolific Haaland.

"Only time will tell but I have full faith in Nunez and I believe in him. Ive been laughed at today on Twitter already because I said in an interview that I think he will score more goals than Haaland this year, but I really do.

Darwin Nunez
Erling Haaland during Sevilla Champions League Match

"Haaland is very injury prone and I think he will miss a good portion of the season through injuries and I think Nunez is the type of player who doesn't miss games. He wants to play every game, he is like Suarez."

It looks like it will be a fascinating battle to see who fares best out of Nunez and Haaland and Reds fans will be hoping that Pimblett has called this one correctly.

