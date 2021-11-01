Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Liverpool Goalkeeper Adrian Believes Egypt's Mohamed Salah Is One Of World's Best All Thanks To Hard Work

    Author:

    Liverpool back up goalkeeper Adrian has spoke of his admiration for team mate Mohamed Salah and why his hard work has made him so good.

    In an exclusive interview with Goal, the Spanish keeper has given his thoughts on the Egyptian winger and how much he works in training to get better. 

    Mohamed Salah

    Adrian says Mohamed Salah's form is not luck and he owes it all to himself. 

    "It's not luck that he is in that great moment right now and could be one of the best players and showing every game constantly, the level of scoring, passing, the vision, the pace, dribbling, he’s doing amazing in all this stuff." 

    “Mo (Salah) is a proper hard worker. So as you mentioned, he never has a day off, after the game he’s recovering, even just a few hours after the game he’s doing something to recover to try to be ready for the next game. About training, he’s unbelievable.”

    “I think he deserves it. We are really happy for him, but also he needs the team behind him." 

    "So he’s one of the, as I say, the more humble people in the dressing room who likes to work like hell. He’s a non-stop player.”

    The Spaniard also says that the competition in the squad pushes everyone to be better. 

    "It’s a good feeling for everyone having Mo in that great moment. But we are eleven or we are 25 players, plus the youngsters." 

    "So we are a bigger squad, so everyone has to push each other and Mo obviously in that moment. For me, he’s one of the best in the world.”

    Mohamed Salah
