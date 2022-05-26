Skip to main content
Liverpool Goalkeeper Will 'Evaluate' Future Once Season Finishes

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian said in a recent interview he will decide on his future once the season finishes.

The 35-year-old has seen his position as Alisson Becker's deputy taken by Carabao Cup final hero Caoimhin Kelleher and has been limited to just one appearance during this campaign.

Alisson Becker Adrian Caoimhin Kelleher

The Spanish stopper was realistic when speaking to Cadena SER (via Sport Witness) about the quality of Brazilian Alisson but believes he still has a lot to offer.

“Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“We all want to play, and this season has not been as I would have liked. When we finish the season, we will evaluate; I still have a lot to contribute."

He went on to say that he will decide on his future during the close season but did not rule out a move back to Spain.

“I love my profession and being a professional. We will evaluate when the time comes.

“I would say yes, with a bit more strength (to a return to Spain). Obviously, the country pulls a little, and I would like to return to La Liga, but that is always if the opportunity arises. But I still have a year left on my contract.”

