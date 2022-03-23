Skip to main content
Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Becker Explains How Pep Guardiola Has Influenced His Ability With His Feet

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been speaking in a recent interview about his ability to use his feet and how that was influenced by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Alisson warms up

The Brazilian was speaking in an interview with former Reds goalkeeper David James for Sony Sports India (via Liverpoolfc.com) about his ability to use his feet.

The 29 year old explained as well as having the confidence to get on the ball, it's important to have the right manager to encourage playing out from the back and teammates who make themselves available.

"I think the big thing is having confidence. You get confidence from doing things, from playing. You need to have a team which likes to play with the goalkeeper as well and you need to have a manager who gives you the freedom to play because you can be good [for the team]. 

"But if your players turn their back to you when you have the ball, you can only kick long balls and work like that."

Alisson also explained how he used to work on his skills a lot as a youth player when his manager at the time was inspired by the brilliant Barcelona team managed by Pep Guardiola.

"I have the skills that are needed but I worked a lot on it when I was playing for my youth team. I had a manager once who loved the [Pep] Guardiola team from Barcelona which used the goalkeeper a lot, so he tried to do that with his team in the U20s and it helped me a lot. 

"Then I went to Rome and improved a little bit, but here at Liverpool is the place that I feel most comfortable because the players really want me to be an extra player on the pitch."

