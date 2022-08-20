'Liverpool Have A Lot Of Problems' - Pundit On Mane Loss And Depth Issues

As Liverpool prepare to face Manchester United on Monday, Paul Merson believes the Reds have a lot of problems at the moment, compounded by the loss of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

After a disappointing start to the season, which has seen them draw with Fulham and Crystal Palace, Liverpool will be desperate for the victory at Old Trafford to finally get their Premier League campaign up and running.

IMAGO / PA Images

In his column in sportskeeda, Merson said that the sale of Mane to Bundesliga giants Bayern, was a mistake.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again - Sadio Mane is a huge miss for Liverpool. Why sell him for £30 million when you could've kept him around for a year and once again fought on all fronts, like they did last Premier League season?"

IMAGO / MIS

Merson went on to say that he doesn't think Liverpool have sufficient depth to compete with the likes of champions Manchester City, and pointed at the starting lineup for the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday as an example.

"At the moment, Liverpool have a lot of problems and they don't seem to be good enough, I'm sorry. You aren't going to win the Premier League with Nat Phillips and James Milner starting games. I have loads of respect for Milner, but at this stage of his career, he should only play when Liverpool want to see off games, there's no way he should be starting games week in and week out!"

LFCTR Verdict

A lot has been made of Liverpool's slow start to the season but it has been a problematic period in terms of injuries and that should not be ignored.

The tone for moving forward will be set on Monday when they take on the Red Devils and details of how you can watch the game can be found HERE.

