Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'Liverpool Have A Real Problem' - Gary Neville Questions Liverpool Despite Arsenal Win

Author:

Manchester United legend and pundit Gary Neville still thinks Liverpool trail Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

This came after the Reds dismantled Arsenal quite brilliantly in a 4-0 win at Anfield, but Neville isn't quite convinced on the squad depth at Liverpool.

“I think it’s most difficult for Liverpool because they are so finely tuned. I think the other two have bigger squads and better squads.

“Liverpool, as I said earlier in the season, the best XI, that doesn’t change, but if two or three go missing, then it does cause a real problem."

Neville is echoing the thoughts of many fans who believe the squad needs investment - as we saw last season with Virgil Van Dijk's injury.

“What Liverpool will want is to be within a point or two, with four, five or six games to go.

Read More

“With that history and that tradition and Jurgen Klopp’s energy, I think then they will become really dangerous.

“But I think to get there will be a bigger struggle for them than it would be for Chelsea and City.”

Is Neville right? 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Gary Neville
Interviews

'Liverpool Have A Real Problem' - Gary Neville Questions Liverpool Despite Arsenal Win

2 minutes ago
Pedri Barcelona
News

BREAKING: Barcelona And Spain Star Pedri Wins Golden Boy Award Ahead Of Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

1 hour ago
imago1006689292h
News

Report: Former Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce Wants To Takeover From His Ex Teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Be New Manchester United Interim Manager

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

'He Will Walk Away' - Journalist On Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp's Contract Expiring In 2024

1 hour ago
Ed Woodward
News

BREAKING Report: Manchester United Chief Executive Ed Woodward May Stay Longer Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sacking

1 hour ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Match Coverage

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal - Key Player Statistics

2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

'Like A Mighty Oak Tree, Proud And Resolute' - Fans React To Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk's Unbeaten Home Record

3 hours ago
Divock Origi
Transfers

Report: Billionaire Bankrolled Newcastle United Want Divock Origi

3 hours ago