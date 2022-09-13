Skip to main content
'Liverpool Have Not Kept Pace' - Pundit Critical Of Lack Of Summer Transfer Activity

IMAGO / PA Images

Former England international thinks FSG and Liverpool could have done more transfer business this summer.
  Author:
  Publish date:

After a disappointing start to the new campaign, questions are being asked as to whether Liverpool did enough during the summer to refresh their squad.

Jurgen Klopp's team were outstanding last season and came close to an unprecedented quadruple but have just nine points from six games in the Premier League and were well beaten on matchday one of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp

Paul Robinson gave his view to Football Insider as to whether FSG and Liverpool should have invested more during the summer transfer window.

“They were always going to be light in midfield and Klopp knew that. He said he was happy to go with what he has got though.

“Look, you cannot rely on (Naby) Keita and (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain being fit all season. That has come back to bite them early on.

“They let (Georginio) Wijnaldum go which was naive in my opinion given the amount of games that he played. They should have brought him back in the summer.

“James Milner and Jordan Henderson are another year older. There is a lot of emphasis on Harvey Elliott who is a young player and not a recognised centre-midfielder.

Jordan Henderson, James Milner

“It was an area they were always going to be light in. The manager knew that. If you want to stay at the top you have to evolve your squad. You have to improve your squad every season. Look at what Pep (Guardiola) has done at Man City. Liverpool have not kept the pace.”

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Liverpool have not invested sufficiently in reinvigorating their midfield over the past 18 months and are suffering as a result.

The challenge now is to try and find a solution that can see them through to January when the window re-opens and they have a chance to seek reinforcements.

