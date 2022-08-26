Skip to main content

'Liverpool Haven’t Replaced Him' - Former Midfielder’s View on Mane Departure

Liverpool fan favourite Sadio Mane departed the club this summer ending his six-year stay on Merseyside, citing a new challenge as the reason behind his £28.8million transfer to German outfit Bayern Munich, former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince believes the side hasn't replaced the Senegal captain and it is a 'major, major blow' for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Mane departed Liverpool this summer after a brilliant campaign in the 21/22 season which saw him score 23 goals for Klopp's side with five assists, winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the process which saw him complete his collection winning all major honours in English football.

In an interview with BBC Africa, Mane revealed that he informed the manager and club of his desire to leave at the start of the season and since his departure the Senegal captain has scored four goals in four games for the Bundesliga outfit.

Speaking exclusively to Boyle Sports, Ince said "Sadio Mane was integral to this Liverpool team and Liverpool haven't replaced him. 

"Losing him was a major, major blow and I was surprised that he left. He'll score plenty of goals in Germany and whether it has a long-lasting effect on Liverpool, I'm sure we'll see at the end of the season."

With Mane informing the club of his desire to leave at the start of the season, it would not be surprising if the club identified Luis Diaz as the replacement for Mane, it is well documented that the club was forced to move for Diaz early due to interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Mane only truly moved into the false nine roles for Liverpool after the arrival of Diaz, therefore the left wing position now occupied by Diaz would indicate this was the replacement for the Senegalese international captain.

It is yet to be saw if Diaz can replicate the goals from Mane, but early signs are extremely promising for the Columbian.

