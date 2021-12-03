‘He Is Just a Human Like Me’ - Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate on Facing Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool's most recent signing Ibrahima Konate has spoke about the challenges of facing Real Madrid legend and Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo.

After the centre-back crisis last season, Liverpool needed a new defender to deputise Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

That led the Reds to sign one of the best young defenders in world football for a bargain £36million.

Ibrahima Konate came in from RB Leipzig and has impressed the fans and coaching staff straight away.

Ibrahima Konate on Facing Cristiano Ronaldo

He's impressed so much that he was entrusted with trying to stop one of the best players to ever play football, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite this hard task, Konate came out of the game with a cleansheet and the plaudits of a lot of fans and pundits.

Speaking about facing off against Ronaldo, Konate said that he is just a human like him.

"He is just a human like me, who has two arms and two legs," said Konate.

“I was surprised because he is one of the best players in the world. I just had to be focused and do my game with the team. It was good, it was ok."

