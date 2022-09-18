'Liverpool I'd Play For' - Midfield Target Reveals Dream To Play For The Reds

The midfield conundrum for Liverpool is becoming a problem for Jurgen Klopp. The injuries to certain players and the dip in performance for others are giving the manager not much to pick from.

Looking back at the transfer window, the German may change the way the club approached the situation. Knowing what he knows now, would he have pushed the board harder?

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Well, some people say hindsight is a wonderful thing, but anyone with footballing knowledge or in a better word, eyes, could see what was going to happen.

Going into a season with injury-prone players and players going backward in their abilities in a specific area without fresh faces has proved to hurt the club before, yet no lessons we learned.

However, this summer, Liverpool saw the problem early on and attempted to bring in either Aurelien Tchouameni or Jude Bellingham. The Frenchman ended up going to Real Madrid and The Reds will go back for Borussia Dortmund's star next year.

In the end, the club had to settle with a transfer deadline loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

Target Dreams Of Liverpool Move

Liverpool have been linked with numerous midfielders around the world in the last two years, one of them being Flamengo's Joao Gomes.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, the 21-year-old, who is reportedly a target for Jurgen Klopp in January, stated his dream was to play in the Champions League and admitted he would play for Liverpool.

"Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play. Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream and that of my family, my biggest dream in football."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |