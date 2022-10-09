'Liverpool Is a Mythical Club' - Defender on Life-Changing Transfer

Ibrahima Konate put pen to paper on a five-year deal on Merseyside after signing for a reported £36million from German side RB Leipzig last summer, since his arrival the French international has helped the side to a domestic cup double, as well as starting in the Champions League final in his hometown.

Since his arrival on Merseyside, the 23-year-old international has established himself firmly as one of the fan favourites within the side, with many fans calling for the defender to be one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit.

It was evident the faith that manager Jurgen Klopp has in the youngster when he handed him a start on the biggest stage of them all in the Uefa Champions League final defeat this summer against Real Madrid in his hometown of Paris. Despite the defeat, the centre half didn't do much wrong as the side narrowly missed out on adding their seventh European Cup to the record books.

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

After an impressive debut season on Merseyside, the Frenchman has failed to make an appearance for Klopp's side with an injury ruling him out of all the opening fixtures this season.

The defender is now back to fitness and ready to fight for his place again the defender has outlined in an exclusive interview with Onze Mondial as per Sport Witness that he has now realised the enormity of his move to Liverpool.

“Liverpool is an amazing place and a mythical club, I remember, before I signed, I had the coach on the phone. He said to me: ‘The day you sign for Liverpool, it will not be the same for you, your life will change."

Konate and Klopp (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA) Konate IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Frenchman refused to believe the manager's comments about how much the move would change his life, citing that he was thinking 'Chill' as Klopp spoke about how much of an impact the move would have on not only his career but his life too.

“Wherever you travel in the world, you will see for yourself what I am telling you. In my head I was thinking: ‘OK, fine, it’s an incredible club with a great history, but chill’

The centre half finished and then went on to say how on his holidays this summer across the world in Zanzibar he was taking 'at least 50 photos a day' and it was only then he realised the sheer size of his Liverpool transfer.

“I travelled, I went to Zanzibar this summer, and I was taking at least 50 photos a day. And then his sentence came back into my head. I thought: ‘This is insane’. As a kid, I knew Liverpool was a big club, but I didn’t imagine it like this. It’s way above my expectations in every way.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |