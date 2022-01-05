This Summer Transfer Window Will Be Big For The Club Says Liverpool Correspondent, As Liverpool Fans Pressure FSG

Liverpool correspondent states Summer's transfer window will be a big one for the club, in terms of freshening up the club.

Jurgen Klopp is into his final two years of his current contract with the club, could this year be the first time the club freshen up the squad?

The best pound for pound manager in the world has struggled to follow up his trophy wins in the Champions League and Premier League in the last two years.

Let that sink in, two major trophies in the time he has been here, for the best manager in the world. Jurgen Klopp leaves in 2024 and could well leave with still just those two major trophies.

Yes the German has made mistakes but it is clear he has been calling for help silently for years now. Since winning the Premier League two seasons ago, Liverpool have brought in Diogo Jota, Thiago, Kostas Tsimikas and Taki Minamino (without counting the two panic buys last January) for a total cost of £107m, mostly paid in installments.

Within the same time, Liverpool have lost Gini Wijnaldum, Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne, even both panic buys are either gone or loaned out.

Liverpool are now known for their positive net spend, whilst 19 other teams in the league have a worst net spend (more going out on transfers to coming in) than what is supposed to be one of the richest clubs in the world.

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to express their anger towards owners FSG and their lack of backing for Jurgen Klopp. They see this as an opportunity to create a legacy with this manager, but accept that this will not be allowed to happen under these owners.

It can still change. That's if Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst is right and FSG are set to finally give in. The Liverpool correspondent believe the club will have a big Summer in the transfer window and give the squad a more than overdue freshening up.

"I think this summer will be a big transfer window for the club. Not in terms of spending necessarily just rather refreshing the squad up."

