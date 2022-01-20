Skip to main content
'Outstanding Player' - Jurgen Klopp Praises Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli After Win In Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp has praised Arsenal and Brazil star Gabriel Martinelli after Liverpool beat the Gunners 2-0 at the Emirates in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool confidently dispatched of Arsenal in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final and will join Chelsea at Wembley.

It's a massive opportunity for Liverpool to win some much needed silverware under Jurgen Klopp.

Gabriel Martinelli

It's also a chance to add a new trophy to Klopp's repertoire as Liverpool manager.

Even though we've reached a final, it still doesn't paper over the cracks of needing new signings.

The Reds could really do with another forward this January or next summer at the latest.

One player who would do unbelievable under Jurgen Klopp is Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, who featured against Liverpool tonight.

Read More

Klopp has previously praised the 20-year-old in the past and tonight was no different.

Jurgen had this to say about the Brazilian starlet after the game.

"Martinelli by the way. Everybody should remember that name. Outstanding player."

Who knows, maybe we could see the Brazilian in a Liverpool shirt in the future...

