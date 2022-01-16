‘We Wish the Boys in Africa the Best of Luck’ - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool Missing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about his Liverpool side missing Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita while they're at AFCON.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita are a massive miss for Liverpool while they're on international duty.

Jurgen Klopp has been critiqued a lot by the press about wanting them to come back to Liverpool as soon as possible.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, according to Jurgen Klopp, that couldn't be further from the truth.

After Liverpool's 3-0 win against Brentford, the German wished his players good luck with their country and said they've been watching the boys score at the tournament.

"It's completely normal. We knew it would happen when the boys went away. It's really helpful the result today to calm these discussions down a little bit," said Klopp.

"You're right, I understand the thoughts behind it but they are not here so we don't talk about the boys who are not in.

"We find ways to break the opponents down. We wish the boys in Africa the best of luck.

"We were celebrating when Mo scored last night and Sadio the other day. We wish all of them to win the tournament which unfortunately is impossible."

