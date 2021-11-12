Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Slams Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and Nigel Farage

It's not often the world of politics and football clash but Jurgen Klopp has recently criticised the world's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jurgen Klopp is one of the only managers who is not afraid to mix his personal feeling on politics with football.

A lot of fans believe that politics and football should never mix. Despite this opinion, Klopp has spoken about the UK's leadership a lot during his time at Liverpool.

In a recent podcast, Klopp has once again criticised Boris Johnson, but he has also hit out against Nigel Farage and former US President Donald Trump.

“Why do we let people like Farage and Johnson lead any kind of group of people in any direction?” said Jurgen Klopp on Gabby Logan’s Mid-Point podcast.

 “Obviously people with common sense are not needed or used at least in this town.

“They should be but that’s the problem, the people we vote for or the whole system that gives us opportunity to vote for these kinds of people.

“I have to say at the last two elections, first with Donald Trump and [then with] Boris Johnson, that’s really a bad sign for the whole world that this can happen because everybody knew beforehand that it will not work but we still let it happen as a society and I cannot believe that.

“One is now gone and the other one struggles still. It’s incredible.

“It’s not a nice job as well, I have to say.

“That’s probably why not a lot of people fancy it because it’s pretty intense and when you have a few days holiday everybody says ‘well you should solve that now’. It’s not an easy job to do.

“But that’s why we have to find a system where we can bring people in the position to solve all our problems [who] are the best possible people and not the most funny or the weirdest haircut or whatever.

“You can make a mistake but you have to learn off it and hopefully we [can] learn.

“There are people out there definitely, we just have to give them a platform.”

Maybe Jurgen Klopp could run for Prime Minister after he retires from Football... He'd definitely have Liverpool's vote!

