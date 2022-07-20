Skip to main content

Liverpool Legend Agrees that Manchester United Aren't 'An Attractive Prospect' Anymore

Glen Johnson has agreed with Mikael Silvestre's claim that Manchester United are no longer an attractive destination for players, and Liverpool are miles ahead at the moment.

In a recent interview, the former England international spoke exclusively with Genting Casino and gave his thoughts on numerous Premier League topics.

Johnson, 37, when asked if Liverpool was a more attractive prospect currently, said, 'At the moment, 100 percent. It's a no brainer. There was a period where players would want to go to United but those days are gone.'

Glen Johnson

The former Reds right-back also commented, 'United are miles away from being an attractive prospect and are miles behind Liverpool.'

Liverpool finished second last season, whilst winning the FA and Carabao Cup. On the other hand, Manchester United ended the campaign trophyless in sixth place.

Silvestre, who won eight major trophies for The Red Devils in the space of nine seasons, does not see his former team in the same light as a decade ago.

A large problem at Manchester United has been the focus on commercial signings - something supporters are hoping to get away from after the appointment of Erik Ten Hag.

Erik Ten Hag

The club have brought in numerous big names to manage them, such as Louis van Gaal and Joes Mourinho, but it has simply not worked out.

