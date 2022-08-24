Skip to main content

Liverpool Legend Backs Liverpool's Reasoning Behind Not Getting A New Midfielder

Jamie Carragher speaks about Liverpool's need of a midfielder, shockingly backing the reasoning the club give to not bringing one in.

The Reds midfield is a hot topic amongst fans, journalists, and pundits alike at the moment. A loss to rivals Manchester United has added to the frustrations within the fanbase at the lack of transfer business the club has had. 

Despite being linked with many midfielders in the last couple of month, Liverpool have remained firm on their stance in not bringing anyone else in this window.

Jadon Sancho

Jurgen Klopp's side are now winless in their first three matches in the Premier League (losing one, drawing two) and with the addition of several injuries, questions are being asked of the manager and the board.

With just a week left remaining of the summer transfer window, time is running out for the club to get a deal done, but Jamie Carragher doesn't think they should if they don't see one available.

Jordan Henderson, James Milner

Speaking after the humiliating defeat to Manchester United, the Liverpool legend told Sky Sports that the club do need a midfielder, however, agrees with the reasoning to why they haven't bought one.

“Liverpool need a midfield player. If it was available now Liverpool would buy him I can assure you.”

Is Jamie Carragher right? Is it okay for Liverpool to not address this situation now before it is too late? 

