Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Praises Diogo Jota for Making a 'Big Impact' at Anfield

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has praised Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota, claiming he has made a "big impact" at Anfield.

Jota signed for Liverpool for £45 million in the summer of 2020 as they looked for more depth in the front line.

Ever since then Jota has been a fan favorite for the Reds, scoring 18 and assisting 3 in 44 appearances.

The Portuguese star was a much-needed addition to the side with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino all set to turn 30 at a similar time, meaning it is likely the Reds will need younger players in the coming seasons.

“There are clearly big decisions to be made by the Liverpool hierarchy to ensure they navigate a transition phase in personnel,

“These are big decisions, and tough decisions coming up," said Carragher, writing for Sky Sports.

“Liverpool’s team that started against Atletico Madrid away was the oldest team that has started for decades.

“These players are all getting to 30, and you don’t want the entire team to age at the same time.

“At some stage, the front three and other areas of the team will need breaking up.

“We’ve seen that with Ibrahima Konate coming in, Diogo Jota coming in last season, but you’d expect Liverpool will look to bring a midfield player in in the summer.

“You can’t allow the front three to get old together – I think in the summer that’s the area where you’ve got to be looking to the future.

“You don’t necessarily break it up, because it’s started so fantastically well this season, and though Jota has made a big impact, I’d like to see one more.”

