‘They Feel Let Down and Betrayed’ - Sir Kenny Dalglish on Steven Gerrard Leaving Rangers for Aston Villa

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has recently given his opinion on the Rangers fans being angry at Steven Gerrard's departure to Aston Villa.

When Aston Villa announced that Steven Gerrard would be their new manager, Rangers fans were furious.

Gerrard is considered a god up there and they thought he would be their manager for years.

However, that isn't the case and there is uproar in the fanbase currently.

Liverpool Legend Kenny Dalglish has recently spoke about the situation and he thinks that the Rangers fans have every right to be upset.

“In the days since Steven Gerrard left Rangers for Aston Villa, I don’t think the anger from the Rangers fans has subsided any.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

“They have every right to be disappointed and hurt," Dalglish wrote in his Sunday Post column.

"They feel let down and betrayed, and the range of emotions we’ve witnessed on social media are fully understandable.

“Many of them are still feeling very raw, and I can see why they are feeling dejected. One reason is the timing of Steven’s departure.

“He has left in mid-season, with a League Cup semi-final with Hibs and a huge Europa League tie against Sparta Prague on the horizon.

“And after the Europa League win over Brondby recently, when pressed live on TV about speculation around him moving to Newcastle United, he stated he was happy at the club.

“But he couldn’t control when another club came in for him. Aston Villa made their move and he was persuaded to move back down south.

“Football is all about moving from here to there. It has always happened, and it will continue to happen.

“You also have to try to see it from Steven’s point of view, and why he reached the decision to exit Ibrox.

“His reasons for leaving, I would imagine, are down to the lure of the English Premier League. That’s where every manager wants to be.

“It’s not about wanting to get out of Rangers. It’s about the environment the club plays in, and the level of the SPFL Premiership.

“The top flight in Scotland just doesn’t come close to the top flight in England. That’s just a fact. That was a huge part of the reason why Brendan Rodgers left Celtic for Leicester City in 2019.

“If the Old Firm played in the EPL, I don’t think Brendan would have left Parkhead for the King Power, and Steven probably wouldn’t have quit Ibrox for Villa Park.

“Hopefully, once it has all settled down, the Rangers fans will reflect on what Steven left behind for his successor to take on.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage



Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook