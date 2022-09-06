Liverpool Legend On Whether Reds Can Win Title With Current Midfield Options

Liverpool's midfield has been the focus of much criticism over recent weeks as the team have struggled to find their form at the start of the new Premier League season.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Jurgen Klopp's team have taken just nine points from their opening six matches but have been struggling with a whole host of players sidelined through injury.

Klopp has seen his options in the middle of the park limited due to injuries to Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita but the Anfield hierarchy acted fast on transfer deadline day to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan deal after Jordan Henderson picked up a hamstring injury.

Speaking to BonusCodesBets, former Reds player John Barnes explained he fully expects Klopp's team to be in the mix come the end of the season.

"Well, if Liverpool are going to have the same midfield for the whole season then they probably can’t mount for the title charge but they aren’t because players are going to come back fit.

"Last year, they were 14 points behind Man City and came back leading by one point so if they’re going to keep with that 11, then probably not but of course players are going to come back from injury so I have no fears about Liverpool being right at the top come the end of the season."

IMAGO / PA Images

LFCTR Verdict

A lot has been made about Liverpool's start to the season but the injury issues cannot be ignored.

No team has looked unbeatable in the Premier League so far however so with players now returning, Klopp's team now need to respond and make up lost ground.

