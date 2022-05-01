Liverpool Legend Predicts Roberto Firmino To Start The 'Biggest Games' Ahead Of Luis Diaz
Former Liverpool player and legend John Barnes has given his verdict on the competition for places in the forward positions in Jurgen Klopp's squad.
After the addition of Luis Diaz in January, Klopp has an embarrassment of riches available to him but speaking in his blog on bonusbetcodes.co.uk, Barnes believes that Roberto Firmino will still get the nod over the Colombian to partner Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the big games.
“Despite the way Luis Díaz is playing, Roberto Firmino hasn’t slipped down the pecking order at Liverpool, at all.
“If Firmino is 100% fit, he’s likely to play in the biggest games ahead of Díaz, but he’s just been injured recently. He’s very important to Liverpool, he is one of my favourite players and he’s certainly one of Jürgen Klopp’s."
Barnes also believes it doesn't make sense to part with the flamboyant Brazilian who is out of contract in the summer of 2023.
“If Liverpool cashed in on him this summer and others got injured, then what would they do? He’s a valuable member of the team and squad. At his age they aren’t going to get £80 million for him – so they shouldn’t sell him.”
