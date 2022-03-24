Liverpool Legend Claims Mohamed Salah Is Lying About Contract Situation With FSG And The Board

Mohamed Salah has stated that the contract situation is in the club’s hands, to which Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as claimed is a lie. The Egyptian and the Liverpool board are currently at a standstill in negotiations due to disagreements over wage demands.

IMAGO / PA Images

The ongoing saga of Mohamed Salah and his contract talks with the club is becoming a problem and continues to divide opinion between the fanbase. Is the Egyptian King entitled to the wage demands he is asking for or will him leaving for more money be greed over loyalty?

Earlier reports state that Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa are demanding around £400-420k per week. A sum that would blow FSG’s wage structure rout of the water.

Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world right now and does deserve to be paid as one of the best, however if he leaves Liverpool just for a a bit more money than he has been offered, then calls of greed will become justified.

Liverpool’s star man has previously said that the ball is in the boards court and he is willing to stay, however Robbie Fowler believes that is not true and it is up to Salah himself to accept what is being offered. The legend of the club spoke of the situation with Sky Sports.

“From a club point of view, they know where they are, I think certainly Mo knows where the club is, and by all accounts, it’s in Mo’s corner, so we’ll see.”

