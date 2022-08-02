Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted With New Diogo Jota Deal

Liverpool manager Jurgen comments on Diogo Jota's new long-term deal.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has today put pen to paper on a new long-term Anfield deal, as announced by Liverpool's official club website. The deal reportedly spans five years, however, the club is yet to confirm the length.

Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the LFC Website, expressing just how delighted he is with the Portuguese extending his stay, saying "What Diogo has brought to this team and this club since he arrived is there for all to see, so it is really good news that he has signed a new contract. Brilliant, brilliant news, I would say."

Klopp continued, "His qualities are obvious. He scores goals – not a bad quality – he works unbelievably hard for the team, his pressing and counter-pressing are on an unbelievable level, he can play in all of our attacking roles and he has an incredible attitude. Not a bad package. Not bad at all."

With him finally adding "As a striker who can play on the wing, he gives us so many options and since he came to Liverpool he has improved so much.

I have said before that Diogo is the player we hoped he would be but also a little bit better, so long may this continue."

Diogo Jota is currently sidelined with a hamstring problem that has saw him miss any pre-season action, however, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to have him back firing goals as soon as possible.

Diogo Jota will most likely miss the first few weeks of the season, which for Liverpool starts this Saturday away at Fulham.

