Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Explains How He Will Handle The Disappointment Of The Losing AFCON Finalist As Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah Prepare To Face Off

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about the Africa Cup of Nations final which will feature both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, and whether he will need to look after the player that loses.

The two Reds legends play for the right to be crowned AFCON champions on Sunday evening when Senegal take on Egypt.

Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

Speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Cardiff City and as reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp doesn't believe there will be a problem as a result of one of them losing but will do whatever is needed to help them if required.

"Not really. I'm not the guy who thinks everything will be a problem. So, both players have had a successful tournament, and we will see the situation next year at the end of November, early December exactly the same and everybody is coming back from the World Cup. 

Read More

"There is one winner, and maybe two or three winners, and all the rest lost, so that's the world we created for these boys. Thank you for asking, usually nobody asks about how they will deal with it. I can deal with it, that's no problem, I will help them with all I have. 

"That's why I said when they come back, we have to talk and we will see if they need anything, if they need a day off or two days off or whatever, these kinds of things. They are our boys and we will do everything to help them through all the different situations, that's how it always was."

3 minutes ago
