Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Hints at 'The New System' Whilst Addressing Midfield Concerns

After Liverpool broke their transfer record for £85 million man Darwin Nunez, questions began to circulate regarding if the purchase of a new centre forward would mean the implementation of a new formation.

Now captured by The Athletic, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the prospects of a change in shape is more than just a rumour.

IMAGO / News Images

On the possibilities on changing the way Liverpool set up to suit a new midfielder, Jurgen Klopp said "We can play a different system as well, where we might only need two midfielders, but then all these guys can play as a No 10 in the new system. So where is the need for a midfielder? The day when somebody comes to me and tells me why exactly"

The questions of whether Liverpool needed a midfielder or if the German could comment on the reported interest in Jude Bellingham came thick and fast.

Klopp responded with "“Do we want a midfielder who is offensive, 1.95m tall and arrives into the box to head balls in? Do we miss that? OK, apart from that!

Creativity? If we bring in a player just for that, we immediately make it more difficult for Harvey, Curtis and Fabio. They can all play different positions as well, of course: Curtis can play a line higher and Harvey and Fabio can play there, too."

Liverpool Manager is confident with both the current and new system, an extra midfielder is not necessarily required this summer.

