Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Whether He Liked Netflix Hit Squid Game

Jurgen Klopp took time away recently from managing Liverpool to answer some questions posed by fans. As part of the interview the popular German manager was asked to give his views on Netflix sensation Squid Game.

Klopp was speaking to Sky Sports in their fans Q&A #AskKlopp. As well as giving his views on popular television shows the 54 year old was asked questions about a variety of other subjects.

Squid Game

The series Squid Game proved to be a huge hit on Netflix and is described as:

Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games for a tempting prize, but the stakes are deadly.

Liverpool's manager was clear though that after watching the first episode he was not keen.

"Yes, the first episode and I didn't like it. It was too brutal and it didn't make any sense for me."

"OK - That's not what I want to see."

The man who brought Liverpool their first League title for 30 years did not however go on to reveal what his favourite TV shows are.

It doesn't look like he will be tuning in for the second series of Squid Game if and when it returns though.

